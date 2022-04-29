Worst dispensary I have ever dealt with. They do not care a single bit for the customer. They will forget your order and do nothing about it except saying tough luck and try again next time. No care at all that you do not get your medicine even though it is their fault every time! They have offers to get you in the store and do not honor them. They do not honor their specials, even when you point out their mistake to several people and they still made me go back to the bank, get more money and come back and overpay if I wanted my meds! It only took a week of calls and making another trip for them to make it square. Still cost me extra money just to do business with them . They don't care! Them being the only game in town makes them think that people will nit go somewhere else. Myself and others will go out of our way to never shop there again! They don't care!

