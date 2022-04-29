Was there yesterday and Ryan the floor manager was very helpful and also hooked me up and let me know the low down about the change to nature's medicine and the deals and venders that will be there today
Worst dispensary I have ever dealt with. They do not care a single bit for the customer. They will forget your order and do nothing about it except saying tough luck and try again next time. No care at all that you do not get your medicine even though it is their fault every time! They have offers to get you in the store and do not honor them. They do not honor their specials, even when you point out their mistake to several people and they still made me go back to the bank, get more money and come back and overpay if I wanted my meds! It only took a week of calls and making another trip for them to make it square. Still cost me extra money just to do business with them . They don't care! Them being the only game in town makes them think that people will nit go somewhere else. Myself and others will go out of our way to never shop there again! They don't care!
Price gouging would get “no stars” in my opinion. $80 for an eighth?
Not to mention the doorman posing as a former Marine. The stolen valor should get his teeth knocked out. What a p.o.s!
Says he was in Beirut in 1983 with 2/8 “Zulu company”, when 1/8 was the unit bombed in Beirut. Never heard of any Zulu company in the Marines. F’ing poser.
Better off making a run to the valley for reasonably priced weed.
My visit was absolutely awesome today at Green Hills. I can happily say this was by far the best visit I've had, with the coolest bud tender named Levi. Levi was so helpful in getting me the items I needed, and he made it so worth while to stop there today. I definitely want to focus this review on Mr. Levi more than anything, he's a spectacular bud tender with a very friendly attitude. Talks to you like you're family that he's known for some time. He's a great dude and I hope Green Hills HR gives this man the credit he deserves!
Item 9 bogo sale was not item 9 at all. the dates on the bags don't match the quality is not item 9. I have gotten item 9 flower many times before and this quality does not compare. The bags were unsealed and buds had zero sparkle no flavor old dusty buds. customers got taken on this deal today not okay green hills. patient satisfaction is crucial, patients come to you for the medicine they need and expect to feel better.
While the people are nice I am not buying an experience. I am buying medicine. This place price gouges. 110% not worth the money. Recommend talking to a caregiver as you will spend 50% or less and get Quality and Quantity. Cannot wait until Kompo moves into show low and starts impacting GH. Maybe we'll finally start getting fair prices for SHIT WEED. GH weed in my experience is like breaking dust up and your full-to-the-brim-bowls last 2 puffs. Shit just burns up and leaves you un-medicated and broke quick a.f. Save yourself from your pain and get a caregiver.
I could not have asked for a better dispo experience. Everybody working there was super chill, super friendly, and super helpful. Took about 10 minutes to walk in and grab what I needed. They even gave me a first time patient BOGO on a full gram cart which was a pleasant surprise. Ended up getting 2 full grams for only $60 which blew my mind. Highly recommend!
I purchased the best shatter by Nature's Medicine that I've ever tried from Green Hills. Powerful stuff and long lasting. The employees then gifted me an eighth of 22RED's Grateful Red for unknown reasons. This 22RED flower was tested at 26.5% THC. It is the strongest hybrid I've had even eclipsing my old body killer favorite, Grape Ape. I wish I lived in Show Low all year long. Green Hills is better than any of the valley's pharmacies.
I will Never come here again. I reserved my first time patient special order online and when I arrived they claimed they sold my reserved product and could not substitute. Extremely rude staff, long wait times, & low tier bud graded as top shelf for ridiculous prices.
This place is getting to be a joke... Due to the online order not working, frustrated I went to calling my order in... 176 calls later, I did finally get to place my order but when I ask about the deals it's was hard to understand since the texts they send out dont match with what the budtender is telling me. This dispensary is already an hour away from me. driving farther is a difficult decision for my budget.