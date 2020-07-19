Nirvana1986
Awesome service and products!
This dispo has the most friendly employees who make you feel welcome as soon as you walk in the door. Everything you purchase comes in awesome packaging instead of just the product, like some other dispensary’s. Who doesn’t like to open boxes ?! You also get a first time discount of 25%! This place is definitely somewhere I’ll recommend to everyone I know and will return to!
visited releaf on 6-21-20, was sprised at the knoledge of personel and clean area! i recieved some gmo flower and i was VERY happy with strain! i liked the treatment i recieved, being 66 i get tired of being shuttled in and out like i dont know about what i wantor have any idea what i need.i will be returning to this location soon. thanks