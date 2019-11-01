Follow
Natures Remedy Dispensary
405-367-7712
51 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 18
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$350
Deals
Seven Dollar Day Saturday!!
$7.00 grams!! 7 strains to choose from!! $7.00 Pre rolls 5 Strains to choose from!! Smokin Seven Sampler!! 0.5 grams = $45.00 1gram = $85.00 you choose the 7 strains from any shelf !!
Must be 7 different strains on sampler and $5.00 extra for ultra shelf added No other discounts can be applied
Seven Dollar Day Saturday!!
$7.00 grams!! 7 strains to choose from!! $7.00 Pre rolls 5 Strains to choose from!! Smokin Seven Sampler!! 0.5 grams = $45.00 1gram = $85.00 you choose the 7 strains from any shelf !!
Must be 7 different strains on sampler and $5.00 extra for ultra shelf added No other discounts can be applied
All Products
Hometown Hero
from Unknown Brand
13.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Crystal Coma
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Crystal Coma
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from Unknown Brand
19.2%
THC
1%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
North Shore Maui
from Unknown Brand
14.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Granddaddy Purp
from Unknown Brand
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Skunk
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
NYC Diesel
from Unknown Brand
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
NYC Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hindu Kush
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue
from Unknown Brand
29.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crown Royal
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
2%
CBD
Crown Royale
Strain
$18.011 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ultra Original Glue
from Unknown Brand
24.1%
THC
1%
CBD
$201 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Purp Punch
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$8.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Glue
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
1%
CBD
$8.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Pinapple Express
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
1%
CBD
$8.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow
from Unknown Brand
18.7%
THC
1%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BellaDonna
from Unknown Brand
14%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Big Bud
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cali OG
from Unknown Brand
13%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Glue
from Unknown Brand
29.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$18.011 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fire OG
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$18.011 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG
from Unknown Brand
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Silverback Gorilla
Strain
$18.011 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Kush
from Unknown Brand
14.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Kush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Jet Fuel
from Unknown Brand
25.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$18.011 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple punch
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker
from Unknown Brand
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$18.011 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
25% off basket!!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Natures Key 100mg Toasted Cinammon Crunch
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Acadia Brownie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Acadia Brownie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Acadia Gummies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Acadia Gummies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Keef Pop Tarts
from Unknown Brand
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Keef Reefer's Peanut BudaCups
from Unknown Brand
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Keef Cannabliss Puppy Chow
from Unknown Brand
125mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Buffalo Roze Gummies
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Buffal Roze Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
12