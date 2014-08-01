Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Oregon Coast Dispensary was the first Medical Marijuana Dispensary to open up in Newport, Oregon on August 21, 2014! We are located in the beautiful Historic Nye Beach District and are Official Distributors of TGA Subcool Seeds. We carry a wide variety of flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals for all of your weed needs. Stop on by to check out our amazing underwater mural art, as well.