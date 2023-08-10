Shop by category
NCABQ is a New Mexico Licensed Medical and Recreational Dispensary. "a true experience of tranquility and wellness" NCABQ is a state licensed medical and recreational marijuana dispensary located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. - Pick-Up Orders please call: (505) 420-6926 - We carry edibles, flower, concentrates processed and manufactured with quality lab-testing. - We strive to associate our medicine with the most modern and innovative forms of cultivation and product development. - Accepting Cash and Debit Payments - ATM is available - Ample and secure parking - Friendly and knowledgeable staff - Wide selection of flower, edibles, cartridges, pre-rolls, and more! - Committed to providing top quality cannabis at affordable prices - Committed to the comfort and service of the New Mexico medical cannabis community
First Time Patient: 25% off entire order Military/Veteran Discount: 22% off Online orders: 10% off Industry discount: 10% off Senior Discount: 60+ 15% off ** WE DO NOT DOUBLE STACK DISCOUNTS, BUT WE WILL ENSURE YOU GET THE BEST DEAL**
9- 11AM: $6, $8, $10 grams (5 gram limit) 12-3PM: For every $50 spent get penny pre roll 6-9PM: $5 off 8ths: $20 8th Everyday Tier, $30 8th Craft Tier, $40 8th Gold Tier
Select Strains: Agent Orange, Cherry Limeade, Dosifighter, 195, Sensi Lime, Sensi Star X Cherry West
