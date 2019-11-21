Since opening in 2013, Nectar’s customer-first approach has set us apart. Our 100% satisfaction guarantee is just one of the many reasons we have quickly grown into the largest recreational cannabis dispensary chain in Oregon. Our dispensaries feature an outstanding selection of products from the best cannabis producers in Oregon, offered at the best prices. Nectar is committed to being open 365 days a year. With locations spread throughout Portland and stores dotting the map across Oregon, our expansion continues with one goal in mind: Assuring the nearest Nectar is never too far away and is always there for our customers. To find a location near you, order online for pick-up, and stay up to date on all things Nectar, visit us online at www.nectar.store. Aloha: 20595 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy. Beaverton, OR 97006 Barbur: 10931 SW 53rd Ave. Portland, OR, 97219 Burlingame: 8601 SW Terwilliger Blvd. Portland, OR 97219 Gresham: 505 NW Burnside. Gresham, OR, 97030 Hazelwood: 1019 NE 122nd Ave. Portland, OR 97230 Hillsdale: 4709 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway. Portland, OR 97221 Lents: Southeast 5918 SE 89th Ave. Portland, OR, 97266 Milwaukie: 13800 SE McLoughlin Blvd. Milwaukie, OR 97222 Mississippi: 4125 N. Mississippi. Portland, OR, 97217 Montavilla: 9127 SE Stark St. Portland, OR 97216 River Rd (Eugene): 340 River Road. Eugene, OR, 97404 Salem: 4142 Liberty South. Salem, Or 97302 Sandy: 3350 NE Sandy Blvd. Portland, OR, 97232 Springfield: 3650 Main St. Springfield, OR 97478 SW Allen Blvd (Beaverton): 14195 SW Allen Blvd. Beaverton, OR 97005 SW Hall Blvd (Beaverton): 8705 SW Hall Blvd. Beaverton, OR 97008 Tillamook: 575 North Main St. Tillamook, OR, 97141 Whiteaker (Eugene): 698 W. 6th. Eugene, OR 97402