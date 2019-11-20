Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
BUDDIES cartridges are on sale this week, 24.99 for full grams! Come check out our selection!
About
Since opening in 2013, Nectar’s customer-first approach has set us apart. Our 100% satisfaction guarantee is just one of the many reasons we have quickly grown into the largest recreational cannabis dispensary chain in Oregon. Our dispensaries feature an outstanding selection of products from the best cannabis producers in Oregon, offered at the best prices.
Nectar is committed to being open 365 days a year. With locations spread throughout Portland and stores dotting the map across Oregon, our expansion continues with one goal in mind: Assuring the nearest Nectar is never too far away and is always there for our customers.
To find a location near you, order online for pick-up, and stay up to date on all things Nectar, visit us online at www.nectar.store.
Aloha: 20595 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy. Beaverton, OR 97006
Barbur: 10931 SW 53rd Ave. Portland, OR, 97219
Burlingame: 8601 SW Terwilliger Blvd. Portland, OR 97219
Gresham: 505 NW Burnside. Gresham, OR, 97030
Hazelwood: 1019 NE 122nd Ave. Portland, OR 97230
Hillsdale: 4709 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway. Portland, OR 97221
Lents: Southeast 5918 SE 89th Ave. Portland, OR, 97266
Milwaukie: 13800 SE McLoughlin Blvd. Milwaukie, OR 97222
Mississippi: 4125 N. Mississippi. Portland, OR, 97217
Montavilla: 9127 SE Stark St. Portland, OR 97216
River Rd (Eugene): 340 River Road. Eugene, OR, 97404
Salem: 4142 Liberty South. Salem, Or 97302
Sandy: 3350 NE Sandy Blvd. Portland, OR, 97232
Springfield: 3650 Main St. Springfield, OR 97478
SW Allen Blvd (Beaverton): 14195 SW Allen Blvd. Beaverton, OR 97005
SW Hall Blvd (Beaverton): 8705 SW Hall Blvd. Beaverton, OR 97008
Tillamook: 575 North Main St. Tillamook, OR, 97141
Whiteaker (Eugene): 698 W. 6th. Eugene, OR 97402