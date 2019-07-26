Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Weekend Fire - MrNice/ShangriLa & Skywalker! Out the Door Vapes - $50/1gram! Saturday = 10% Off Edibles! Penny Proll with 1/4 oz or more!
About
Conveniently located just off the bypass in Tahlequah, Nectar is committed to providing Tahlequah and Cherokee County quality medical marijuana in a compassionate, caring environment at prices to match any budget. Come by and see our wide selection of products such as Bison Extracts, Twisted Extracts, White Rabbit Medicinals, HK Organics, and others.