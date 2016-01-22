The foundation of the NETA team rests upon our deep experience in medical marijuana cultivation, product development, patient education and policy advocacy. Everything we do at NETA is for the benefit of a singular cause: patient wellness. Through extensive training and education, our personable, friendly and knowledgeable dispensary staff is here to provide the best in patient care. We look forward to seeing the smile on your face when you walk in our door for the first time. In addition to patients, NETA now serves all adults ages 21 years and over. We are proud to share the NETA experience with everyone and welcome you to come on by to see why patients give us such high ratings. Adult Use Purchases: Marijuana Products are subject to various taxes combining to taxes of 20%.