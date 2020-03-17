Nevada Made Marijuana strives to be Las Vegas' most reliable and highest quality dispensary. Matching personal customer service with excellent product knowledge, we offer quality cannabis to help guests improve their quality of life.

History: NVMMJ started in 2015 as a medical dispensary. Dedicated to providing a comfortable and professional experience, we grew to serve thousands of patients each month. In 2017 we added recreational sales, and now serve the adult-use Las Vegas market!

Staff: NVMMJ pride themselves on forming special one-on-one relationships with their guests, as well as providing discreteness and quality product at reasonable prices.

Menu: NVMMJ offer flowers, extracts, edibles, waxes, shatters, topicals, salves, capsules and much more. Our in-house line of flower, Kabunky, is quality flower at a reasonable price. We also sell glass products, dabbing kits, vaporizers, papers, grinders and more. All THC and CBD products are lab tested as required by Nevada law.

Service Locations: Nevada Made Marijuana has two additional locations in Laughlin and Henderson.