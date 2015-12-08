Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
All patients welcome!
NOW OPEN 24/7!!!!!
Nevada Made Marijuana is a dispensary located in Laughlin, Nevada. We strive to provide a combination of the best service, best prices and best quality of medicine. Nevada's reciprocity laws enable us to tend medicine to patients from any state!
Here at Nevada Made Marijuana we strive to bring you the finest medicinal cannabis possible while in a comfortable setting with a knowledgeable staff.