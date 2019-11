Check our "New Age Care Center" Dispensary Promo Video on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wu-6mI7jsII Patients must also bring Original REC and Valid CA ID on your first visit. ATM on-site New Patient walk-in's must enter the collective doors by 7:45pm. Download our "New Age Care Center" App (Available in iTunes and Google Play Store) To see all of our Daily Special's and Giveaways. New Age Care Center is a $25 Cap, Pre-Ico and Prop D compliant Cannabis Collective in Los Angeles, California. We are open 7 days a week, located directly off the 110 freeway, and just a few blocks south of University of Southern California Campus. For your protection New Age Care Center is fully compliant of all Laws. Our mission, as a Medical Marijuana Dispensary, is to set the highest standards of excellence for Cannabis Collectives. We take pride in our experienced staff in offering knowledgeable counsel to patients who are seeking alternative medicine for their health needs. Quality is our objective and we currently offer an array of Cannabis products from the Industry's most reputable Grow Cultivators and Concentrate Extractors. Stop by, visit our friendly staff, and see LA's hottest Marijuana Dispensary. New Age Care Center M10-18-0000281-TEMP, A10-18-0000236-TEMP