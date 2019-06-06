Follow
New Amsterdam Organics
7206491349
44 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 25
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$55
All Products
Pura Vida
from Viola
81.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Pura Vida
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Banana Berry Kush Refill 1000mg
from Evolab
76.57%
THC
2.94%
CBD
Banana Berry Kush
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Strawberry Banana
from The Clear™
86.59%
THC
2.97%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Sour Monkey Shatter
from Apothecary Extracts
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Monkey
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Love Potion #9 Shatter
from Apothecary Extracts
71.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Love Potion #9
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Orange Lime Pie Live Badder
from Incredible Extracts
65.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Lime Pie
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Sour Lime Live Badder
from Incredible Extracts
68.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Lime
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Tange Black Diamonds
from Incredible Extracts
61.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Pura Clementine
from Viola
73.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Pura Clementine
Strain
$431 g
In-store only
Moonshine Haze
from Viola
79.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Moonshine Haze
Strain
$431 g
In-store only
Blue Dream Black Diamonds
from Incredible Extracts
78.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
OG Elite Syringe
from The Clear™
88.58%
THC
3.96%
CBD
OG
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Orange Cream Elite Syringe
from The Clear™
86.6%
THC
4.71%
CBD
Orange Cream
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Clementine
from Viola
84.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$431 g
In-store only
Honey Bucket - Orange Cream
from The Clear™
86%
THC
3.15%
CBD
Orange Cream
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Chem 4 Live Resin
from Incredible Extracts
72.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog 4
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Deathstar
from Viola
86.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$431 g
In-store only
Lemon G
from Viola
82.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon G
Strain
$431 g
In-store only
Pura Vida
from Viola
81.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon G
Strain
$431 g
In-store only
Reds 200mg
from ROBHOTS
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Peach Mango 500mg
from ROBHOTS
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Pineapple Tangerine 500mg
from ROBHOTS
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
In-store only
1:1 Strawberry Ginger Micromist
from Verra Wellness
196.7mg
THC
194.2mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$45each
In-store only
1:10 Peppermint Micromist
from Verra Wellness
435.4mg
THC
40mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Strawberry Banana 500mg
from ROBHOTS
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Pineapple Pina Colada 500mg
from ROBHOTS
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Greens 500mg
from ROBHOTS
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Blue Raspberry 500mg
from ROBHOTS
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Strawberry Kiwi 500mg
from ROBHOTS
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
In-store only
1:1 Peppermint Micromist
from Verra Wellness
208.3mg
THC
196.8mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$45each
In-store only
1:10 Strawberry Ginger Micromist
from Verra Wellness
427.3mg
THC
39.5mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$45each
In-store only
CBD 1:1 - 500mg/THC with 500mg/CBD
from ROBHOTS
500mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$47each
In-store only
Shwazzberry Cartridge 500mg
from Batch Extracts
74.9%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Shwazzberry
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Batch Cartridge Sativa 1000mg
from Batch Extracts
82.7%
THC
1.5%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Batch Cartridge Hybrid 1000mg
from Batch Extracts
80.8%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Batch Cartridge Indica 1000mg
from Batch Extracts
83.1%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Balanced Cartridge 500mg
from Become
54.8%
THC
42.5%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Mellow Cartridge 500mg
from Become
44.6%
THC
52.3%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Elevated Cartridge 500mg
from Become
59.3%
THC
36.1%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Blue Raz Classic 500mg Cartridge
from The Clear™
70.24%
THC
3.99%
CBD
Blue Raz
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
12