Bridgebetween on July 24, 2019

First of all I love these guys! Matt the owner is so nice! He really takes the time to talk to you as a customer when he sees you. Colby, I love that guy! The first time I walked in the door he had me so impressed with his attitude. . His smile, his energy and most of all his knowledge. I have also had a chance to meet Nikki and Ashley, all wonderful souls! The bud is always top notch. Today I bought some love potion #9, I’m so loving it! The taste is AMAZING and it hit me just the way all the products I have bought here, perfect!!!!! The customer service is top notch and the over all vibe of this place is great. I always stay much longer then I intend because if feels so good!!! Loyal customer Heidi