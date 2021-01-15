New Día is a family run, community focused dispensary. It is refreshing to see a non-MSO be able enter the industry and get licensed. The store is clean and spread out so you do not feel like you are in a box. The owners are great people and their product selection is top notch. I really like that they make it a point to work with the little guys in the industry which I love. It is a nice perk to buy from them knowing you are making a difference by supporting businesses like this. If you are ever in the area you have to check them out. Not all dispensaries are the same. You can not go wrong with New Dia.