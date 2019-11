A10-18-0000109-TEMP We are a FULLY Licensed Measure BB Shop through the City of Santa Ana!! We offer the "Highest Quality, Lowest Donation". New Gen is home of the $10 Private Reserve Shelf !!! We have over 30+ strains with a variety of concentrates, edibles, drinks, glassware, and apparel with the lowest donation. Our staff is professional and knowledgeable. We are conveniently located on the corner of Harbor and Segerstrom in the city of Santa Ana. The future is now, New Genetics for a NEW GENERATION. We are a Mutual Benefit Non-Profit Organization providing safe access for all medical members. Our motto here is "Highest quality, lowest donations." Our staff is very informative and friendly, providing the best service in the O.C.! SE HABLA ESPAÑOL!!! WE ARE OPEN 365 DAYS A YEAR!!!! $10 Cap on ALL RESERVE SHELF INDOOR strains! Indoor, Outdoor, Greenhouse, and many more varieties of strains and flavors available!! Delicious edibles, AMAZING , VERY POTENT c02 OILS IN MANY STRAINS AND FLAVORS....INCLUDING A SUPER HIGH CBD OIL GREAT FOR PAIN MEDICATION! Please remember to have your ORIGINAL DOCTOR'S RECOMMENDATION and VALID CA Drivers Licence or ID or PASSPORT available for the receptionist! Thank you for your cooperation!! ATTENTION MEMBERS!!!!!! All of our donation suggestions are subject to standard CA state sales tax, and excise tax. Thanks again for your cooperation!!