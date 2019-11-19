Follow
New Leaf Medicinals
4058253419
75 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 21
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$275
Deals
**DAILY SPECIAL**
Valid 11/23/2019 – 11/24/2019
2 for $20 25mg Sativa Ice Cream Bars, 15% Off New Leaf Kief Coins, 10% off Vape Carts
Must have medical card and proper I.D. Valid Nov 23 2019
**DAILY SPECIAL**
Valid 11/23/2019 – 11/24/2019
2 for $20 25mg Sativa Ice Cream Bars, 15% Off New Leaf Kief Coins, 10% off Vape Carts
Must have medical card and proper I.D. Valid Nov 23 2019
All Products
Platinum Purple
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Purple Kush
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Trop Kush 5
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Poochies Papaya
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Night Nurse
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Night Nurse
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Mr. E
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Road Dawg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Road Dawg
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Giga Bud
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Double Purple Pie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Emilio
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
LA Kush Cake #2
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
LHB-TRI-HI-OCT BX2
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
PSAT
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SFV OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Marmalade
from Unknown Brand
23.43%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grape Marmalade
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nitrous 4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Nitrous
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Oil Spill
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya Punch
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Poochies Papaya 3
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Poochies Papaya
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Kind Leaf Honey Crisp
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
GREASE LIGHTNING
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
1G TANGIE SYRINGE
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Cherry OG Zkittles
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Northen Lights Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
250mg Honey Butter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
CBD Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Chemdog Champagne Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Chem-nana Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Kief Coins
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Muskrat Factory Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Raw Sauce
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie Sauce
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Chocolate Nice Cream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Vanilla Nice Cream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Freeze Dried Peaches
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Coffee Nice Cream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Coconut Sorbet Nice Cream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Vanilla nice cream bar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$13each
In-store only
20mg Freeze Dried Plain Cheesecake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
12