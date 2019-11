Our dispensary is located 45 minutes southwest of Oklahoma City. Visitors can take a short trip down I-44 until they reach H.E. Bailey Turnpike. The team at New Leaf is a confident crew who knows the industry, are driven to succeed, and bring an experienced skill-set to the table. We are a conscientious in house provider. Our primary objective is to serve the patient, while producing a high quality product. Customers will find themselves at the center of our attention. We maintain an inviting atmosphere and welcome any and all questions our patients may have! We will bring sought after genetics to the Oklahoma market! Our goal is to provide relief for years to come and be the premier supplier in the surrounding area. Our bud-tenders will provide information and assist with product selection. If you have any questions feel free to call the dispensary at 405-825-3419!