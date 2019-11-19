Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
#HaremPremiumCannabis just dropped off a ton of heat! #RudeBoi #ElEsDee #MeanGreen #VioletDelight #AlbertWalker #Taffie -- #NewLeafMidtown
About
Midtown is open 7 days a week (closed major holidays) and caters to both MEDICAL AND RECREATIONAL patrons.
----------
To stay up to date on the happenings @ Midtown, please "Like" our [Facebook] (https://www.facebook.com/NewLeafMidtown/) page and Follow our [Instagram] @NewLeaf_McMinnville
You can also find us on [Twitter] https://twitter.com/newleaf_Midtown
----------
FLOWER PRICES LISTED ON MIDTOWN'S LEAFLY MENU ARE RECREATIONAL w/TAX INCLUDED
----------
New Leaf Midtown is located @ 2215 NE Evans Street, behind the Builders 1st Choice Lumber Mill right off HWY 99W.
Please come visit our family-owned and operated store!
----------
NEW RECREATIONAL LIMITS AVAILABLE HERE (per day/per person):
Flower: 1 Ounce (28 Grams)
Solid Edibles: 16 Ounces
-Taffys, Chocolates, Hardcandy, Gummies (etc) containing no more than 50 mg of THC per package
-Capsules with no more than 100 mg of THC per bottle
-Liquid Edibles: 72 Ounces
-Tinctures with no more than 1000 mg of THC per bottle
-Drinks with no more than 50 mg of THC per bottle
-Extract -OR- Concentrate: 5 Grams