New Life CA aims to hold the torch for social and economic equity while being dubbed a leader in raising cultivation standards. We are bringing opportunity to a community that was largely affected by the war on drugs through the cultivation of cannabis- using cannabis as a conduit for change. In addition we have made it our mission to provide our clients with top quality, organic flower through cutting edge indoor grow technology. Our delivery services allows us to provide you with a dignified, respectful straight to your door experience.