Gmontoyuhh on September 23, 2019

5's Across the board! Long story short I was given a flyer with a QR Code, Scanned the code using the camera on my phone and was immediately brought to the New Life Menu which has a decent amount of products, I ordered the Smoking Art Box I believe its called two Jetty Carts, The service from New Life was amazing! The driver communicated with me the moment the order was placed and it was in my hands waaay faster than I expected. The product was packaged nicely and the cool thing about the smoking art box is its actually local artists art work box. I've since followed New Life on Instagram which posts daily with included promo codes which I love, I'll definitely be using New Life from now on and would recommend them if you are in Oakland or any of the surrounding cities.