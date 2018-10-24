Ninernatn
I was at Lake Merritt and couldn't leave cause my car was parked too far so I looked up a delivery service. The website and new customer sign up was easy. When I placed my order I got an email regarding the status of my order and about 20 minutes later the driver called to say she was at the lake but she couldn't tell me what area of the lake she was so I spent 10 minute trying to navigate her but everything else was great.
