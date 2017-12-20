New Millennium is nestled in South Eugene on 29th and Oak Street. We focus on the needs of our customers and provide quality products to our client base. Millennium Farms in our sister farm located in Cheshire, Oregon just North West of Eugene. They provide most of our in-house flower, clones and seeds and have many unique strains you will find in our store. We have great deals everyday and you will find great budget strains as well as top shelf from premier providers.