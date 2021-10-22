MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
116 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
New Roots (Inside Outlet 66 Mall!)
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 2
18400 Autopista Roberto Sanchez Vilella Outlet 66 Mall, Canovanas, PR
License CM20213220
cash acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblemedical
dispensary Hours (Atlantic Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-7pm
Photos of New Roots (Inside Outlet 66 Mall!)
Show all photos