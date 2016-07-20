killerkron on July 7, 2019

Its frustrating when u go somewhere and they're out of virtually everything u went their for. Well, most of the time, they'll make it right for u, if that's the case. I never buy half gram carts. it's literally the most expensive way to smoke. at least a full gram takes the sting away a little bit. But my last visit definitely didnt go that way. Just half grams so I had to use my 10% just for it to be "normal" price. Why? cuz new workers obviously dont know who the regulars are yet. Not their fault, but it's just like going somewhere for the first time when u been there over 100 times. That also is frustrating considering just across the bridge is a place that's won award after award and rated 4.9 stars. But we all have our preferences and my loyalty is with these guys mainly cuz of Artizen and Phat Panda products.