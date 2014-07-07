calebargh
Customer service was lacking and unhelpful/unable in answering my questions. Prices on hash and other items are 20% higher (no pun intended) than where I normally shop. I normally go to the Herbery on St. John and their hash is $7 cheaper and their prices in general are cheaper and the staff has been helpful and the Herbery up the street has sniffable Phat Panda samples of flower where New Vansterdam doesn’t at all - Why? There are other spots in Vancouver area to check out besides this spot! I’m done going here.