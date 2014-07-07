Mandrew93 on March 1, 2018

I’ve been a loyal customer that comes in on average twice a week and my experience has been great until I had an issue. I purchased an 80 dollar glass piece on Valentine’s Day and it worked great until one day I went to pull the stem out and it shattered. I have had this piece for only 2 weeks and the most they were “able” to help me was to offer me 25 percent off a new one. If you aren’t going to stand by your products quality then don’t sell the item. If an item you sell breaks 2 weeks after it being purchased and during intended normal use then anyone in their right mind would expect at least 50% off a new one when it should honestly be free. I really like this place and it’s staff a lot and Its just sad how much they disappointed me in the end after how much money I spend in their store weekly. I guess taking care of a customer when your product is faulty doesn’t matter anymore.