New World Organics is located in beautiful Belfast, Maine. We serve the midcoast area. A part of Maine known best for its sleepy fishing villages that line the Atlantic Ocean. New World Organics has been serving patients in the midcoast since the beginning. The company is owned by Justin Olsen and Nancy Shaw who have been growing and serving up sticky 1/8s for the last 2 decades. As the Maine laws have changed so has the way that New World business. It was New World Organics that organized the first East coast cannabis farmers market.It was also New World Organics that took on the state of Maine to protect patients privacy. We love Cannabis and we love the cannabis community. Come in and find out why people are choosing New World Organics over dispensaries closer to home. We understand that its about people and that Cannabis brings us all together.