This place is amazing, I come here all the time. The product is great and so are the Bud tenders.
The BEST dispensary for miles and miles...the Newe Cannabis dispensary is located in Elko, NV and features a large selection of products with great prices. A drive thru window is a great addition for convenience and safety/health for our customers. Come inside our showroom and visit with our awesome bud tenders. Our staff is very friendly and knowledgeable about our marijuana products and can help you find just what you're looking for! Go to our website to save time and order online ahead of your visit: www.newecannabis.com. Come visit us for all your marijuana needs!
Good buds, good vibes, whats not to love about this place? Beautiful selection to choose from. Some the nicest people ever works there. I was helped by a big beautiful man with the black beanie named Leon. Very knowledgeable about the product. I love this place! 5 STARS!!!
Very kind and unrushed atmosphere. Was very delighted to recieve excellent service and recommendations on the quality and information of various strains; given to me by a Tristin Ike. This stellar worker who went above and beyond to help me better understand which strains would be ideal for me since the first day I put in an order.