The BEST dispensary for miles and miles...the Newe Cannabis dispensary is located in Elko, NV and features a large selection of products with great prices. A drive thru window is a great addition for convenience and safety/health for our customers. Come inside our showroom and visit with our awesome bud tenders. Our staff is very friendly and knowledgeable about our marijuana products and can help you find just what you're looking for! Go to our website to save time and order online ahead of your visit: www.newecannabis.com. Come visit us for all your marijuana needs!