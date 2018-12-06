darunia22432 on July 1, 2019

The selection for product is usually pretty decent but the staff are very rude and don't seem to want to help, they rather send me to a piece of paper then help me find a good selection. I'm a younger looking guy and when I offered my ID to the lady behind the counter she told me that she didn't need it and anyone that requests it doesn't know what they are doing, I understand that ID is a pretty big thing and if they don't even care to follow that I cant imagine what other corners they cut.