Claymay on July 21, 2019

In disbelief the lack of customer service and care with a customer. I purchased an eighth of Aroura’s MK ultra. Opened it when I walked out the door and found the container was empty. Walked back in and showed them what they had given me. They then accused me of taking the marijuana out within the one min I left the store. Even though I made another purchase after being ripped off. Then told me to contact Aroura for my refund. They said they don’t won’t replace anything and that I have to contact aroura but they will tell their supervisors and see what they can do. I then called aroura in high they told me the retailer is supposed to provide refund and also check the product they purchase from them. I then called Nuleaf and told them the situation. They told me they talked to their supervisors and said they can’t do anything. It’s up to aroura to replace. So in the end I got told by both places there’s nothing anyone can do and lost out on almost $50 from the empty container from nuleaf. Definitely by far worse experience purchasing marijuana and I’ve been robbed on the street. At least I knew what was happening when I was robbed on the street though.