Elle_._._ on September 11, 2019

I have only been here twice but it by far had the best service out of all the cannabis stores I have been to! They have a decent selection however it would be nice to see more strains. They carry my go-to favourites and are also honest about how good a product is. I had told them about my last experience with the Aurora Sativa Pre-rolls, in that the pre-rolls didn’t really affect me (I have a low tolerance to cannabis so keep that in mind) and they told me that they had a similar experience which was nice to hear. They recommended I try a different strain by Solei and it was so much better. They are so friendly, love to help and are knowledgeable about the industry and strains. It’s my go-to for sure and I would recommend that people try it out!