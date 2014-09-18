Ungod on June 8, 2017

This location gets top marks across the board. Upon entry we were warmly greeted and upon entering the store it instantly told a story. This store has a laid back charm to it but the passion that drives it is very apparent. The budtenders are wicked knowledgable, very friendly, and not at all pushy. In fact their sales skills I would say are some of the best in the business. I am a fan of a good 'suggestive sell' and they did such a good job I actually felt bad for not buying the product. Seriously well done. We had such a fantastic visit we went back the next day. We will absolutely be back and I have already recommended this place to friends here back home. For me this is the new gold standard in what a perfect dispensary should be! I would absolutely hangout with these guys and share some of my purchase.