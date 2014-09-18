Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Excellent customer, service. Very knowledgeable, Will Be In My New Go To Dispensary...
superthoughts
on February 3, 2018
Such a great first visit! I can’t wait to go back. Based on the quality of product, super friendly staff and convenient location, it was no surprise they were low on the edibles I went in for.
Ungod
on June 8, 2017
This location gets top marks across the board. Upon entry we were warmly greeted and upon entering the store it instantly told a story. This store has a laid back charm to it but the passion that drives it is very apparent. The budtenders are wicked knowledgable, very friendly, and not at all pushy. In fact their sales skills I would say are some of the best in the business. I am a fan of a good 'suggestive sell' and they did such a good job I actually felt bad for not buying the product. Seriously well done. We had such a fantastic visit we went back the next day. We will absolutely be back and I have already recommended this place to friends here back home.
For me this is the new gold standard in what a perfect dispensary should be! I would absolutely hangout with these guys and share some of my purchase.
anthonymiller1269
on October 27, 2016
Best budtendors in Denver! Very nice location as well. And good products :)!
mrawesome0039
on November 6, 2014
Been going here since day 1. Love the pricing, people, and over all kindness and service. 800 miles and well worth it. See you again soon.
Your DFW Texas brothers.