18 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$80
All Products
Relaxed - Hash Plant
from Unknown Brand
15.07%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Relaxed - CBD Medihaze
from Unknown Brand
3.76%
THC
7.96%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Relaxed - Big Bug Vape Oil
from NextGen Pharma
79%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Active - 25mg THC Capsules
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8025 mg
In-store only
Active - 15mg THC Capsules
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Active - 5mg THC Capsules
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$305 mg
In-store only
Balance - 15mg THC Capsules
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$6015 mg
In-store only
Balance - 10mg THC Capsules
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4010 mg
In-store only
Balance - THC Bomb
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451
In-store only
Relaxed - 15mg THC Capsules
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601
In-store only
Relaxed - 5mg THC Capsules
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301
In-store only
Heal + 3:1 Capsules
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$801
In-store only
Heal + 2:1 Capsules
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601
In-store only
Heal + 1:1 Capsules
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401
In-store only
Kunni Gummies
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Kuni Hard Candy
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Active - Bleating Goat
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Kuni Lotion
from NextGen Pharma
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only