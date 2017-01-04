NextGen Pharma is a Toa Baja Medical Marijuana Dispensary NextGen Pharma strives to be a leader in the medical cannabis industry, serving as trusted resource for medical marijuana patients and physicians in Toa Baja and throughout Puerto Rico. By offering high-quality medical cannabis and marijuana products and high standards of patient service and commitment to excellence, NextGen Pharma seeks to be a leader in the cannabis growing, dispensing and educational fields. History: The founding group behind NextGen Pharma shared a vision of creating a reimagined pharmaceutical industry in Puerto Rico, redefining how cannabis by applying research and using the extensive experience of local growers to cultivate and manufacture excellent quality medical marijuana. NextGen in Toa Baja arose in response to Puerto Rico's Regulation No. 8766 to provide inspired medical alternatives to pharmaceutical drugs, using top-grade cannabis to improve the lives of their patients. They dedicate their work encouraging new cannabis research, providing Toa Baja patients with pharmaceutical-grade marijuana products, develop new cannabis strains and growing techniques, and provide tools for Toa Baja physicians and patients to treat a variety of debilitating conditions. Staff: NextGen Pharma is proud to be among the first to offer patients with debilitating conditions access to high-quality medical cannabis relief in Puerto Rico. They strive to help each Toa Baja medical marijuana dispensary patient find the best marijuana remedy for their needs, and are happy to walk individuals through their selection of strains and consumption types to find the optimal cannabis solution. For potential Toa Baja medical marijuana patients, NextGen Pharma proudly assists those in need with accessing a licensed physician to evaluate them for a qualifying condition and applying in Puerto Rico for their medical cannabis Patient’s Card. Menu: NextGen Pharma provides a wide variety of medicinal marijuana in a variety of flower strains including different indicas, sativas, and hybrids, with plans to expand their selection to various oils and edibles, all cultivated in-house. Their products lines are named Balanced, Active, Relaxed and Heal to help dispensary patients the perfect cannabis solutions for their needs. All NextGen Pharma products are lab tested for cannabinoid profile, terpene content, chemical residuals and any microbials. Dispensary hours of operation range from Monday to Saturday, 8:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. and patients are welcome to call ahead or follow-up with any questions or concerns. Service Locations: NextGen Pharma proudly serves the Toa Baja and surrounding communities at their location in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. Patients from throughout the Toa Baja, La Monserrate, Cantero, Brisa Del Plata, Casa Del Rey, Dorado, Doraville, Mi Querido Viejo, Sabana Seca, Maguayo, Campanilla, El Polvorin, Villa Santa, Higuillar, Monte Lindo, Extension Higuillar, Dorado Beach, El Plantino, Mansion Del Mar, Lago De Plata, Catano, Vega Alta, Toa Alta and Bayamon communities are welcome at NextGen Pharma. Location Information: The municipality of Toa Baja lies near the northern coast of Puerto Rico, bordered by the Rio Bucarabones and south of the El Dorado, Gran Parque Ecoturistico, Ecological and Recreational Reserve. The Rio de la Plata to the north flows into the Atlantic Ocean, next to the Balneario El Ojo del Buey and the Punta Boca Juana. The Balneario Manual Morales National Park lies along the coastline, and Lagos de Levittown lies to the south of the Bosque Punta Salinas National Park. From the Rio Cocal and Bahia de Toa to the Isla De Las Palomas, NextGen Pharma proudly serves any Puerto Rico patient in need.