NFUZE - Grove
dispensary
Medical

NFUZE - Grove

GroveOklahoma
953.5 miles away
Loading...

Deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

BOOM! 1g Carts 2/$15 image
2 for $15.00
 
BOOM! 1g Carts 2/$15
Available daily until 1/31
RSO Buy 1 Get 1 @$.01 image
Buy 1, get 1 for $0.01
 
RSO Buy 1 Get 1 @$.01
Available daily until 1/31
Select 1g Cart 4/$20 image
4 for $20.00
 
Select 1g Cart 4/$20
Available daily until 1/31
Buy1 Get 1 @$.01 Tribe Pre Rolls image
Buy 1, get 1 for $0.01
 
Buy1 Get 1 @$.01 Tribe Pre Rolls
Available daily until 1/31
20% OFF CANNA CALM topicals image
20% off
 
20% OFF CANNA CALM topicals
Available daily until 1/31
5/$30 Infused Pre roll Country Cannabis image
5 for $30.00
 
5/$30 Infused Pre roll Country Cannabis
Available daily until 12/31

Promotions

This dispensary isn’t sharing any promotions right now. Check back later!
Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.