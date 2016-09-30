A9-180000113 Natural Green ReLeaf was established to help patients improve the quality of life and gain easier access to medical cannabis. Whether you lack transportation to get to a dispensary, suffer from an injury or serious medical condition, our service is here to assist you. Natural Green ReLeaf is a non-profit collective based in Northern California, home of the finest cannabis. We operate under a full license with the strict compliance of Proposition 215 and the CA Senate legislature. We supply and deliver top quality medical cannabis to qualified patients in the Bay Area. Our dedicated team provides a safe, professional and discreet service to our members whether they are at home, work or their caregiver’s home. Here at Natural Green ReLeaf, we take our jobs serious as we offer superior quality medicine at reasonable donation.