OPEN 8:00am- 10:00pm EVERYDAY The Nirvana Center is a prop 203 state licensed medical marijuana dispensary located at the corner of Apache Trail & Palo Verde Drive in Apache Junction, Arizona. All patients must have a medical marijuana card issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS). - Pick-Up Orders please call: (480) 935-1090 - We carry edibles, flower, concentrates processed and manufactured with quality lab-testing. - We strive to associate our medicine with the most modern and innovative forms of cultivation and product development, because we want your experience with us to become the center of your own Nirvana. - ATM is available -Taxes are included with pricing! - Ample and secure parking - Friendly and knowledgeable staff - Most comfortable lobby in town - Wide selection of flower, edibles, cartridges, prerolls, and more! - Committed to providing top quality cannabis at affordable prices - Committed to the comfort and service of the Arizona medical cannabis community