OPEN 8:00am - 10:00pm EVERYDAY We deliver thru Supurb.com until 10pm! The Nirvana Center is a prop 203 state licensed medical marijuana dispensary located in the northwest corner of 75th Ave and Encanto in Phoenix, Arizona. All patients must have a medical marijuana card issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS). - WE NOW OFFER DEBIT CARD PROCESSING! - Place a Leafly order with us and receive 20% off your entire order! No double discounts, regular priced items only. - FIRST TIME PATIENTS CANNOT PLACE A LEAFLY PICK UP-ORDER! - We carry edibles, flower, concentrates processed and manufactured with quality lab-testing. - We strive to associate our medicine with the most modern and innovative forms of cultivation and product development, because we want your experience with us to become the center of your own Nirvana. - Accepting Cash & Debit Cards - ATM is available - Taxes are included with pricing! - Ample and secure parking - Friendly and knowledgeable staff - Most comfortable lobby in town - Wide selection of flower, edibles, cartridges, prerolls, and more! - Committed to providing top quality cannabis at affordable prices - Committed to the comfort and service of the Arizona medical cannabis community