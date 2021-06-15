Wellness Spot, I THINK NOT! Definitely not well after this visit! We live in a time where everything is going digital, the other dispensaries are taking debit cards now, and then you have here behind in time since they wouldn't accept my digital ID. This is issued by the DMV, it is legal and scans, I don't carry my real one anymore since I have had issues with people stealing it in the past. I bet those people who have stolen it in the past, have had no problem using it here, your system probably doesn't even check the validity of them. So thanks for wasting my time and money, off to Nirvana I go!