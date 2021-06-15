Went in to purchase a quater of the genesis flower. They had a deal quaters for 70 snd 8ths for 45. I told the tender i wanted a quater and he said that it was. Upon coming home i found that he actually sold me an eighth for 45 which is not what i wanted to purchase. I called in to see if they could fix it and they wouldn't honor the deal or anything. Just basically said it was nothing they could do except i could purchase another quater for 70 or another 8th for 45. Which makes no sense. I bought other things so thats why i didn't catch it. I've had issues with them in the pass but unlike other dispensaries they at least try to help you out when their employee makes an mistake. its alot of young and inexperienced bud tenders in this shop.