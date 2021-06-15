Nirvana Center - West Phoenix (Recreational)
Deals at Nirvana Center - West Phoenix (Recreational)
*31 Days of Halloween: Band/Artist Day!* - Dress up in theme and receive a free Puff Preroll (limit 1 per day) *Vendor Specials 10/21:* - DOORBUSTER: First 24 Patients with an edible purchase receive a free 200mg Grape Sangria Pucks! *Med Only* - 2 for $35 Goldsmith Cartridges - 30% off High Grade Concentrates - 2 for $70 High Grade Eighths - 40% off WYLD Gummies - BOGO Baked Bro’s Syrup - 30% off Edipure *Med Only* *Flash Sales 10/21:* (While Supplies Last) - $45 Mohave Eighths - $45 High Grade Eighths - $45 Genesis Prepacked Eighths - $70 Genesis Pre Packed Quarters - $35 Tru Infusion (Mylar) Eighths - $40 Omaha Farms Eighths *THC Thursday Specials:*' - 20% off Edibles - 3 for $75 Eighths ($35 Prepacked Tier) - Select $80 Half OZs - 2 for $35 Goldsmith Cartridges - 40% off WYLD Gummies
*31 Days of Halloween: Movie Character Day!* - Dress up in theme and receive a free Puff Preroll (limit 1 per day) *Vendor Specials 10/22:* - 2 for $50 Holoh Cured Resin - BOGO Item 9, excluding Flower - BOGO Green Halo + On Site from 11am to 1pm *Flash Sales 10/22:* (While Supplies Last) - $45 Mohave Eighths - $45 High Grade Eighths - $45 Genesis Prepacked Eighths - $70 Genesis Pre Packed Quarters - $35 Tru Infusion (Mylar) Eighths - $40 Omaha Farms Eighths *Feel Good Friday Specials:* - $38 Top Shelf Flower Eighths (select strains) - BOGO Liquid Gold Cartridges - Select $120 Half OZs - Vendor 1g Prerolls: 1 for $10 | 2 for $15 - In-House 1g Prerolls: 2 for $10 - In-House .5g Prerolls: 2 for $6
*October Puff Preroll Special:* - In-House 1g Puff Prerolls: 2 for $10 - In-House .5g Puff Prerolls: 2 for $6 *October Tier Drop Flower Special:* - $25 Eighths ---> $16 - $35 Eighths ---> $28 - $89 Half OZs ---> $50 - $120 Half OZs ---> $89 - $150 Half OZs ---> $120 (select strains) *Wake Up & Smell the Flower Special:* (In-Store Only. Prescott Valley hours: 9am - 11am) - From 8am to 10am, spend $35+ and receive a free Puff Preroll (Limit 1) - From 8am to 10am, spend $50+ and choose between a free Puff Preroll or Liquid Gold Cartridge (Limit 1) **In-House Specials:** - $22 Cartridges 500mg: Goldsmith & Tru Infusion - $35 The Pharm 1000mg Cartridges - $22 Abstrakt Vapes 500mg - Lotus Concentrates: $20 Grams or 5g/$95 - 20% off CBD only products - 15% off Dispensary Agents and Veterans (no double discounts) - 10% off Students & Seniors (no double discounts) **Bulk Flower Specials:** - Select $89 Half OZs (while supplies last) - Select $120 Half OZs (while supplies last) - Select $150 Half OZs (while supplies last) **Pucks Bundle Pricing:** - 200mg Gummies: 2 for $45 | 3 for $60 | 4 for $75 | 5 for $95 - PM & Vitamin Gummies: 2 for $55 | 3 for $75 | 4 for $95 | 5 for $110 - 100mg [Rec] Gummies: 2 for $31 | 3 for $43 | 4 for $57 | 5 for $72 **STIIIZY Pod Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg: 2 for $60 - 1000mg: 2 for $105 - CDT 500mg: 2 for $70 - CDT 1000mg: 2 for $115 **Item 9 Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg CCells: 1 for $35 | 2 for $55 | 3 for $80 | 4 for $105 | 5 for $120 - 1000mg CCells: 1 for $50 | 2 for $90 | 3 for $120 - Apollo Pods: 1 for $40 | 2 for $70 | 3 for $120 - Orion Pods: 1 for $70 | 2 for $140 | 3 for $190 *NEW Select Elite Bundle Pricing* - Elite (500mg): 1 for $28 | (1000mg) 1 for $48 - Live Resin (500mg): 1 for $40 | (1000mg) 1 for $60 **Timeless Vapes Daily Deals:** - 500mg: 1 for $42 | 2 for $62 | 3 for $91 | 4 for $119 | 5 for $140 - 1000mg: 1 for $72 | 2 for $105 | 3 for $155 | 4 for $205 | 5 for $245 **NOIR Cartridge Daily Deals:** - 500mg: 1 for $47 | 2 for $75 | 3 for $109 | 4 for $143 | 5 for $172 - 1000mg: 1 for $78 | 2 for $125 | 3 for $178 | 4 for $233 | 5 for $285 **Clean Concentrates Cartridge Daily Deals:** - 1 for $25 | 2 for $45 | 3 for $60 | 4 for $70 | 5 for $85 **Liquid Gold Cartridge Daily Deals:** - 500mg: 1 for $20 | 2 for $38 | 3 for $55 | 4 for $68 | 5 for $75 - 1000mg: 1 for $40 | 2 for $70 | 3 for $100 | 4 for $128 | 5 for $150 **Cartridge Bundle Deal:** - Choose from any of the following brands: Vapen, Goldsmith, Abstrakt (mix & match): 1 for $22 | 6 for $120
**Review Program:** - Leave a review on any platform and receive a free Puff Preroll! (Limit 3 per month. Must make a medicated purchase. Review must be shown 24 hours after posting. Review needs to be posted regarding that location. One per visit!) **Rewards Program:** - Nirvana Center Dispensaries appreciates our loyal returning patients, customers and staff who continue to purchase with us! Starting 10/1 Recreational, Medical and Employees will earn Loyalty Points that can be redeemed for money off your transaction. For every dollar spent, .25 points will be earned: 125 Points: $5 off Transaction 250 Points: $10 off Transaction 500 Points: $20 off Transaction 750 Points: $30 off Transaction 1000 Points: $40 off Transaction *Maximum 1000 Points Redemption per Day. NO DOUBLE DISCOUNTS!*
*Wellness Wednesday Specials:* - BOGO Clean Cartridges, excluding Live Resin - 20% off all Cartridges (Excluding Bundle Deals) - $5 off Vendor Prepacked Flower - Vendor 1g Prerolls: 1 for $10 | 2 for $15 - In-House 1g Puff Prerolls: 2 for $10 - In-House .5g Puff Prerolls: 2 for $6 - 2 for $45 Clean Concentrates (excluding Nug Run or Rosin) (OUT OF STOCK) - Clean Concentrates Nug Run: 1g for $45 | 2g for $65 - Clean Concentrates Live Resin 500mg Cartridges: 1 for $40 | 2 for $60
*Sense-I Saturday Specials:* - BOGO Clean Concentrates Cartridges, excluding Live Resin - 2g for $45 Clean Concentrates Extracts, excluding Nug Run & Rosin - Quarter Special! Select $32, $50 & $75 Quarters (limit 1) - Clean Concentrates Live Resin 500mg Cartridges: 1 for $40 | 2 for $60
*Stacked Sunday Specials:* - 25% off Everything In-Store (excluding Flower, no double discounts) - BOGO Sublime Cartridges & Concentrates - $38 Top Shelf Flower Eighths (select strains) - 2 for $35 Goldsmith Cartridges - Select $95 OZs
