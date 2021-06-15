Nirvana Dispensary West Phoenix is a great place because it has tons of selections and gives good deals for medical and rec. My medical card expired recently but the deals keep me coming back.
-Zach Z, 10/20/2021
I'm not too happy about this location changing the medical marijuana patient lying to be infused with the recreational lines so we no longer have our own line. For some medical patient standing for a long time causes problems because of body pain. I am one of them such individuals standing for a half hour to an hour kills my back in my knees please change go back to the way things were