Our Story: NoDak Green Prairie bridges that gap and connects people from all over who love cannabis. One of our owners, Mr. Green, ventured out for his American dream and came to Oregon. He attended U of O where he met his lovely wife, settled down, and started his own family roots and traditions in Eugene. Since his retirement, Mr. Green has worked in the local community donating energy, time, and effort into promoting, educating, and advising locals who love cannabis. NoDak Green Prairie opened its doors medicinally in NOV of 2014 and recreationally on OCT of 2015. We love helping clients obtain legal cannabis in a clean, professional and comforting environment. All of NoDak’s products are grown here in Oregon and we support other local organizations to keep our store running. Not only is it good for the local economy, but there is an economical advantage that will boost Eugene businesses. NoDak's Mission: Making sure you get great products for great prices.We know you work hard for your money, so our innovative pricing system reassures you the most for your dollar. All our flower strains are handpicked by our management and must meet price, quality and smell before hitting the shelves. Flower prices change constantly in this industry, but one thing that doesn’t change is: When we SAVE you SAVE.