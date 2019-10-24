A fine cannabis selection is awaiting you at Norridgewock Springs. Conveniently located across from the Dunkin Donuts in Lovely Norridgewock, Maine. You can't miss our beautiful selection of both indoor grown and outdoor grown flower. As well as our large selection of indoor hand rolled specialty mixed joints. Please stop in to check out our CBD selection, concentrates, cartridges, topicals and there is plenty more to explore. We look forward to helping you with your medical cannabis needs, The Staff @ Norridgewock Springs