Northeast Alternatives - Adult Use
(508) 567-6761
56 products
Bullfighter
from In Good Health
15.8%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Sour Tsunami
from Northeast Alternatives
16%
THC
10.6%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Scott's OG
from In Good Health
23.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Scott's OG
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
GG4
from Green Gold Group
14.7%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Schrom
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
White 99
from Northeast Alternatives
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Glueball
from Northeast Alternatives
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
1g Shatter - CBD 3D
from Unknown Brand
37.9%
THC
56%
CBD
CBD 3D
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
0.5g Wax - 88 G13 Hashplant
from Sira Naturals
83.2%
THC
0.2%
CBD
‘88 G13 Hashplant
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
0.5g Live Rosin - 3 Chems
from Sira Naturals
68.8%
THC
2%
CBD
3CHEMS
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
0.5g Shatter - 3 Gorillas
from Sira Naturals
379mg
THC
1mg
CBD
3 Gorillas
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
1g Shatter - P95
from Sira Naturals
82.2%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
0.5g Shatter - Tardis
from Sira Naturals
72.5%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
1g Wax - GSOG x MOB
from Unknown Brand
82.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
GSOG x MOB
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Tincture - MXR Propel Sativa
from Revolutionary Clinics
245.7%
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Lemon Lime Shot
from Chroma
5%
THC
___
CBD
$7each
In-store only
50mg Cherry Cheesecake White Chocolate Bar
from Unknown Brand
4.8%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
1oz Tincture - Howl's Nighttime 2X Strength
from Howl's
420%
THC
___
CBD
$95each
In-store only
22.6mg - Sugar Cookie Chocolates 5pk
from Northeast Alternatives
4.52%
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
5mg - Lemon Shields 20pk
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
19.75mg - Cake Batter Chocolates 5pk
from Unknown Brand
3.95%
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
1oz Tincture - Howl's Nighttime
from Howl's
210%
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
50mg Milk Chocolate Bar
from Unknown Brand
4.4%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
5mg - Strawberry Shields 20 Pack
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
21.85mg Pink Sangria Gummies - 5 pack
from Northeast Alternatives
4.37mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
21.2 mg - Strawberry Cheesecake Bites 5pk
from Northeast Alternatives
4.24%
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
23.25mg - Cranberry Lime Mojito 5 pack
from Northeast Alternatives
4.65mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
5mg - Sour Raspberry Fruit Chews
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
100mg Clemintine Orange - Gummies
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
100mg CBD Watermelon Fruit Chews 20 pk
from Unknown Brand
4.5mg
THC
8.5mg
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$36each
In-store only
1oz Tincture - Howl's Anytime
from Howl's
218%
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Banana - PreRoll 1g
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
___
CBD
$17each
In-store only
1g PreRoll - GG4
from Green Gold Group
14.5%
THC
0.02%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$16each
In-store only
1g PreRoll - Ghost of LeeRoy
from Unknown Brand
18.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Ghost of LeeRoy OG
Strain
$16each
In-store only
1g Preroll - Wifi Sunset
from Northeast Alternatives
22.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wifi Sunset
Strain
$17each
In-store only
1g PreRoll - Sour Tsunami
from Northeast Alternatives
15.7%
THC
10.7%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$17each
In-store only
1g Preroll - Lilac Diesel
from Northeast Alternatives
24.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lilac Diesel
Strain
$17each
In-store only
2oz Massage Oil - Lemongrass
from Revolutionary Clinics
226.26%
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
THC Massage Oil - Melaleuca
from Revolutionary Clinics
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
THC Massage Oil - Rosemary
from Revolutionary Clinics
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
12