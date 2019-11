Northeast Alternatives was founded with a clear purpose and a core belief. Our purpose is to enhance people's lives with the highest-quality, safest cannabis available. Our belief is that with amazing, committed employees who have years of cannabis experience working together in a high-performance culture, we will deliver on our purpose. In so doing, we will be known as the Best Damn Cannabis Company in Massachusetts! Northeast Alternatives established our first cultivation facility and dispensary in the great city of Fall River, MA. With a storied history as the largest textile producing center in the US in the 19th century and a more recent resolve to "Make it Here", Northeast Alternatives is proud to play a small part in the revitalization of Fall River. Our address is 999 William S. Canning Boulevard, Fall River, MA 02721. We are located near the original settlement near Notre Dame Cemetery, just off of Rte. 24 at Exit 1. We are also located between the new SouthCoast Marketplace and soon-to-be-completed, Tiverton Casino Hotel, which is conveniently located in Southeastern Massachusetts and near Newport, Rhode Island. Featuring a wide selection of high quality, naturally produced cannabis flower, concentrates, edibles and other infusions, Northeast Alternatives boasts the finest variety of cannabis and CBD products in the state! With a total commitment to quality, safety, and compliance, Northeast Alternatives is everything a dispensary should be.