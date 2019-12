~Northern Belle Holistic~

Northern Belle's Promise & Passion

Our mission is to holistically educate and bring awareness to ourselves and others with support, trust, honesty and integrity in all Northern Belle products.

ho·lis·tic * /hōˈlistik/ * adjective

PHILOSOPHY

~characterized by comprehension of the parts of something as intimately interconnected and explicable only by reference to the whole.

MEDICINE

~characterized by the treatment of the whole person, taking into account mental and social factors, rather than just the physical symptoms of a disease.

*Not in affiliation with Holistic Alternatives in Woolwich, ME.*

FOLLOW US ON:

Facebook - @northernbelleholistic

Instagram - @northern_belle_holistic