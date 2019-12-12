229 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 18
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
Deals
BOGO $1 on 1906 Chocolates!
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Throughout the month of December, 1906 Chocolates are Buy 1, Get 1 for $1! This is a great time to try 1906's eclectic variety of delicious chocolates which can help you rest, feel energized, chill out, or feel lovey dovey!
Dollar product on equal or lesser value; offer cannot be combined; while supplies last
BOGO $1 on 1906 Chocolates!
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Throughout the month of December, 1906 Chocolates are Buy 1, Get 1 for $1! This is a great time to try 1906's eclectic variety of delicious chocolates which can help you rest, feel energized, chill out, or feel lovey dovey!
Dollar product on equal or lesser value; offer cannot be combined; while supplies last
All Products
Apple Sherbet (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbert Shocker (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.491 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Scooby Snax (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.491 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Cake (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.491 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.491 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pachama (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ambulance (Recreational/CBD)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Kush (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gas N Fruit (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bluezzz (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Limoncello (Medical)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kush Masters - Live Diamonds - Hybrid (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Kush Masters - Live Diamonds - Sativa (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Kush Masters - Live Diamonds - Indica (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
LoCol Love Rosin Gems - Hybrid (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
LoCol Love Rosin Gems - Sativa (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
LoCol Love Rosin Gems - Indica (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
LoCol Live Rosin - Mr Clean (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
LoCol Live Rosin - Papaya Cake (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
LoCol Live Rosin - Pillow Factory (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
LoCol Live Rosin - Aspen OG & Poontang Pie (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
LoCol Live Rosin - Gas & Fruit (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
LoCol Live Rosin - Poontang Pie & Trop Santo (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
LoCol Live Rosin - Papaya Miso (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
LoCol Live Rosin - Trop Santo (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Willie's Reserve Distillate Cartridges
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Fuehl - Distilled - Vape Cartridges
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
710 Labs - High Terpene Cartridges (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
PAX - Mary's Medicinals - THC Blend (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Ascend - Relieve Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Next 1 Labs - Cured Budder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Next 1 Labs - Cured Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Ascend - Relax Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Olio - Live Resin Dry Sugar - Tropicl Smack (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Olio - Live Resin Dry Sugar - Stardawg (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Olio - Live Resin Dry Sugar - Papaya Milk (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Olio - Live Resin Wet Sugar - OG Chem (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Olio - Live Rosin Batter - Trop Cookies (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Olio - Live Rosin Batter - Papaya Punch #3 (Recreational)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
123456