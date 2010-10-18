Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Here at Northern Lights we provide a comfortable, professional environment and outstanding customer service for all your marijuana needs and interests. Our budtenders are knowledgeable, well versed in our products and ready to help you choose from our wide selection of Medical and Recreational strains, edibles, concentrates and topicals. Come see why we're Edgewater's Finest!