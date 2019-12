SparkTheWolf on April 10, 2019

Northern Lights - Edgewater is located about a 15-20 minute drive west of downtown Denver. It is apart of a Plaza/Strip mall and is next to a pub, and a few restaurants next door, a Dunkin' Donuts is just across the parking lot of the strip mall from the location, and is conveniently located just off of Sheridan Blvd. The People who Bud Tend here are super nice, and extremely humorous and fun as you talk, and ask questions about various strains/products. The service is easy, organized, and efficient in finding whatever you want. Unfortunately, The atmosphere seems very quiet, not active, and is very small. It's not dreadful, the location is clean, organized, easy to navigate, and offers a beautiful look out across Sloans Lake. I struggle to figure whether I would or would not point a friend or close member to me to this location. Alright, to be fair I recommend this dispensary and their location to people who like the smaller, not so crowded, and quieter enviroments The prices are fantastic along with the quality of the Flower/bud. Northern Lights has earned the first of my top five favorite dispensaries in Edgewater.