schmitt1995
Best shop around. Largest store in Alberta!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.1
10 reviews
Best shop around. Largest store in Alberta!
Friendly knowledgeable staff, great atmosphere and the best selection of weed I’ve seen in a retail store. Highly recommend this awesome store.
Amazing space, super friendly staff and I wanted to hang out in the space all night.
I love this place, service are friendly, weed are good and so much choices...
The place looked like a jewellery store, and while that’s not a bad thing (it was very pretty), it’s not really what I want from a shop. While milling about the store no one approached me and asked if I needed help finding things, contrasting other shops I’ve been in. Though once I got to the desk the staff were relatively friendly.
Friendly staff, clean, big selection of dried cannabis. Fare prices. Always a good environment.
My new favourite store. The place is huge! Staff are incredibly helpful and friendly. They have iPad stations set up that can help you pick the right strain for you, or you can talk it over with the staff and they'll be more than willing to help make the right choice. Prices are far better than Fire & Flower or Nova, at least from what I've seen. Their selection is huge, and not just flowers: all sorts of bongs, pipes, grinders, vapes, paper, oils, capsules, sprays, and pre-rolls to choose from. You definitely won't leave empty handed!
Friendly staff. Good selection. Really cool atmosphere.
Modern space, staff was very friendly but not overly knowledgeable. My biggest complaint was the price on some of the products, definitely seen a couple items a lot cheaper at other legal stores.
Super helpful and friendly staff, lots of variety, and a beautiful space too!!