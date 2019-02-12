tycrek on May 26, 2019

My new favourite store. The place is huge! Staff are incredibly helpful and friendly. They have iPad stations set up that can help you pick the right strain for you, or you can talk it over with the staff and they'll be more than willing to help make the right choice. Prices are far better than Fire & Flower or Nova, at least from what I've seen. Their selection is huge, and not just flowers: all sorts of bongs, pipes, grinders, vapes, paper, oils, capsules, sprays, and pre-rolls to choose from. You definitely won't leave empty handed!