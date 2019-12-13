347 products
Northern Roots Provisioning Center
Valid 12/13/2019 – 12/14/2019
📣📣FRIDAY SPECIALS📣📣 *$100 HALF OZ PINK COOKIE *RSO SYRINGE 1G $40 *WILD CHERRY GUMMIES 4/$25 *PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE OR CHOC. TRUFFLES 125MG 2/$25 *GP Fortune Cookie 50mg $7 *NR GEAR $5 OFF *Spend $100 get a $10 pre roll for a penny *Limit 2
Northern Roots will be closing at 8:00pm on 12/14/2019 to celebrate the holiday. Sorry for any inconveniences, we will resume normal business hours on 12/15/2019. Happy Holidays!🎄 ****ATTENTION!!! As of 11/22/2019 we have received a letter from the State of Michigan that there is a hold on all vape products (Caregiver and State licensed) We here at Northern Roots are very sorry for any inconvenience that this will cause you. We will always do our best to get you the best products we can and our staff will gladly help you find something to replace your meds. Any questions please come see us!!! ✨SAVE THE DATES Patient Appreciation Day✨ FIRST TIME PATIENTS RECEIVE A 10% DISCOUNT ON 1ST VISIT( EXCLUDING ALREADY DISCOUNTED PRODUCTS. *VALID MMMP AND VALID STATE ID REQUIRED EVERY VISIT *PAPERWORK NOT ACCEPTED (HARD CARDS ONLY, NO EXCEPTIONS) *WE ARE NOT CURRENTLY ACCEPTING DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS *VETERANS DISCOUNT AVAILABLE *ATM NOW AVAILABLE ON SITE
All Products
Silverback Gorilla
from Caregiver Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Silverback Gorilla
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Tahoe Purps
from Caregiver Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe Purps
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
STATE TESTED ORGANIC Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from State Tested
25%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Cherry Pie Moonrock
from Caregiver Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
Sugar Cookie
from Caregiver Brand
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sugar Cookie
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Grandpa's Cookie
from Caregiver Brand
12%
THC
0%
CBD
Grandpa's Cookie
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Pre Roll
from Caregiver Brand
20%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Platinum Girl Scout Cookies) Kief
from Northern Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Platinum OG Kief
from None
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Bubble Gum Moonrock
from Caregiver Brand
32%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
$502 grams
$85⅛ ounce
Peppermint Chocalate Moonrock
from Caregiver Brand
32%
THC
0%
CBD
Peppermint Chocolate
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
$502 grams
$85⅛ ounce
Tiramisu Cake Moonrock
from Caregiver Brand
32%
THC
0%
CBD
Tiramisu Cake
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
$502 grams
$85⅛ ounce
Strawberry
from Caregiver Brand
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Pink Cookies
from Caregiver Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Lemon Haze
from Caregiver Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Durban Poison
from Caregiver Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
OMG
from Caregiver Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
OMG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Forum Cut
from Caregiver Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cut Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Diablo Cookie
from Caregiver Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Diablo
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Glookie
from Caregiver Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Glookie
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Platinum Girl Scout Cookies)
from Caregiver Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
GG (#4)
from Caregiver Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Animal Cookie
from Caregiver Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Platinum Sherbert
from Caregiver Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Sherbert
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Gelato
from Caregiver Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Golden Goat
from Caregiver Brand
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
LA Confidential
from Caregiver Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
GDP (Granddaddy Purple)
from Caregiver Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Grape Ape
from Caregiver Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Fire OG
from Caregiver Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$3001 ounce
House Live Badder - 1G
from Northern Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Terp Tank - Rainbow Gelato - 1 Gram
from Terpene Tanks
79%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Terp Tanks - Acai Berry Kush 1 Gram
from Terpene Tanks
77.4%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Terp Tanks - Jack Herer 1 Gram
from Terpene Tanks
79.5%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Terp Tanks - Mimosa Breeze 1 Gram
from Terpene Tanks
79%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa Breeze
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Terpene Tanks - Pink Lemomade 1 Gram
from Terpene Tanks
76%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Terpene Tanks - Banana OG 1 Gram
from Terpene Tanks
70.3%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Terpene Tanks - Trainwreck 1 Gram
from Terpene Tanks
77.5%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Terp Tank - Orange Sherbet 1 Gram
from Terpene Tanks
79.8%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Terp Tanks - Lemonhead OG 1 Gram
from Terpene Tanks
79.8%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
